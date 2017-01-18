Coco and Baby Chanel Rock Matching Bikinis During Their Family Vacation

If there’s one celebrity baby we can’t get enough of it’s Ice T and Coco Austin’s baby girl, Chanel. The family is currently vacationing in Miami, and judging by their Instagram snaps, they’re having a blast. Not only are Coco and Chanel rocking matching swimsuits (would you expect anything less?), but Chanel seems to be really loving the water. Ice T even made a cameo in one of the shots on his daughter’s Instagram, which was captioned, “What? I’m just chilling with dad on this fine beach day!” If Ice T’s adorable family wasn’t already on your radar, they’re about to be.

