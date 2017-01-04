Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Having a Blast in St. Barts With Baby Luna
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are currently enjoying a relaxing family vacation in St. Barts, and throughout the week, Chrissy and her mom, Vilailuck, have been treating us to plenty of adorable moments from their getaway via Instagram. While we definitely enjoy getting a glimpse of Chrissy and Vilailuck’s close bond, we especially love seeing photos of baby Luna. On Monday, Chrissy posted an adorable shot of John and Luna splashing around in a pool, and shortly after, Chrissy’s mom shared a picture of Chrissy and Luna relaxing poolside. To make matters even better, Vilailuck shared a hilarious snap of Chrissy’s wardrobe malfunction by the ocean. We just can’t get enough of Chrissy and John’s precious family!
42847436, 41015341
Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Chrissy-Teigen-Vacation-Instagram-Photos-St-Barts-Jan-2017-42930373