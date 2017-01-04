Chris Pratt Gets Real About Love Scenes (With His Wife!) and Being “Too Fat” For a Role

Chris Pratt has been on quite the hot streak since he left the world of TV — we’ll always love you, Andy Dwyer — for the big screen. His recent blockbusters, like Zero Dark Thirty, Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World, and Passengers, have made him a household name, but that doesn’t mean he’s afraid to speak candidly about his past career flops and failures. Chris is the star of Vanity Fair’s February issue, and in addition to letting his eyes pierce your soul from the cover, he also talks about being called “too fat” for a role and what it’s been like to reunite with wife Anna Faris on set, specifically about how much fun the couple, who met on the set of the ’80s comedy Take Me Home Tonight, had while filming love scenes during his cameo on Anna’s CBS show Mom. Read his quotes below.

On what motivated him to lose weight: “[After auditioning to play Oakland A's first baseman and catcher Scott Hatteberg in 2011's Moneyball] That was the first time I heard someone say, ‘We’re not gonna cast you — you’re too fat.’ So I decided to drop the weight, like in wrestling. I couldn’t afford a trainer, so it was all running and crash-dieting and cutting alcohol.”On Zero Dark Thirty convincing him he could be an action hero: “That’s the first time I bulked up, got into great shape because I was playing a navy SEAL. [After watching the movie] I was like, My God, I buy that guy. I’m SEAL Team Six in that movie, and I felt like it was real. I can do this. I can play those roles.”On President-elect Donald Trump’s controversial Access Hollywood comments: “‘When you’re a star, you could do anything’ — the offensive thing to me about that was Trump calling himself a star. It’s like ‘Come on, dude.’ It’s not because I consider myself a star, but if I ever heard someone say that, one of my peers, I’d instantly lose respect for them.”On what he looked like when he first came to Hollywood: “I looked exactly like Heath Ledger. I had long blond hair, still bleached out, Hawaiian . . . That’s what people were always saying: ‘Man, you look just like Heath Ledger.’ Then I saw Heath Ledger on the cover of Vanity Fair and I thought, ‘Hey, I do look just like that guy.’”On playing wife Anna Faris’s love interest on Mom: “Normally, when you do a kissing scene, it’s awkward, and when it’s done you say, ‘Are you OK?’ But this was different. After they yelled ‘Cut,’ we laughed and just kept on kissing.”

