Chris Hemsworth’s 3 Kids Adorably Cheer Him On at the Golden Globes

Chris Hemsworth’s kids couldn’t be more proud of him. While the Australian actor attended the Golden Globes with his wife, Elsa Pataky, in LA on Sunday, their adorable children, 4-year-old India and 2-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha, cheered him on from home. His little ones were quite attentive as they watched him take the stage to present with Gal Gadot during the show. Thankfully, Elsa reposted a sweet snap of the moment on Instagram, writing, “Watching papa on TV #littlelegends.” Even cuter? One of them had a doll of his character Thor sitting in the corner! We definitely love seeing all of their sweet family moments on social media.

