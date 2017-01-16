Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon’s Double Date Just Put All of Our Weekend Plans to Shame

As if Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky weren’t already cute enough, the couple is also close friends with Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso. On Saturday, the foursome stepped out for a fun night on the town at Catch restaurant in LA. Chris and Elsa held hands as they made their way out of the building, while Luciana and Matt followed close behind. In case you weren’t aware, Matt and Chris have been friends for years. In an interview with GQ back in 2014, the Thor star opened up about their friendship, saying, “We became friends around the time I started to work, and I’ve really benefited from watching how he handles himself. Matt’s just a normal guy who has the movie-star thing figured out.” With award season in full swing, perhaps we’ll see more of the foursome in the coming weeks.

