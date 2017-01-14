Celine Dion Shares an Emotional Tribute to Her Husband on the Anniversary of His Death

Celine Dion’s husband, René Angélil, passed away one year ago after a long battle with cancer, but the singer is still keeping his memory alive. On Saturday, Celine posted a video montage on Facebook highlighting moments from René’s childhood and his family life with Celine. Along with the clip, Celine’s team wrote, “Today, January 14th, it’s been a year since René left us. He will always be in our hearts. -Team Céline ❤”

René died on Jan. 14, 2016 and left behind son René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy, whom he shares with Celine. He also has three adult children, Anne-Marie, Patrick, and Jean-Pierre, from a previous relationship. While sitting with Ellen DeGeneres back in September, Celine opened up about what life has been like with their new family dynamic, saying, “It is tough, I have to admit . . . It’s part of our life, and life has imposed this on him. That was his destiny, and I still feel extremely fortunate that he has given me three magnificent children.”

42888285, 42995274

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Celine-Dion-Tribute-Husband-Anniversary-Death-2017-43000635

Share

More Celebrity News: