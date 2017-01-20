Celebrities Thank Obama For Everything He’s Done For the LGBTQ Community in Emotional Video

Barack Obama’s presidency officially came to an end on Friday, and in addition to an outpouring of love from the world, celebrities are also using their public platforms to thank him for all he’s done in the last eight years. Ellen DeGeneres, who gave Barack a fitting send-off on Thursday with a hilarious and emotional video of his many appearances on her show, thanked him again on Friday. The host put together an emotional video of celebrities, many of whom are part of the LGBTQ community, thanking Barack for all the positive change he made during his time in office. Portia de Rossi thanked him for allowing her to marry the girl of her dreams, while Neil Patrick Harris thanked him for allowing him to have children with husband David Burtka. No matter what happens in the next four years, nobody will ever be able to take away the happiness and change that Obama brought.

