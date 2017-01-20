Cate Blanchett Has an Adorable Night Out With Her Daughter at a Rally in NYC

Cate Blanchett turned a night out at a peaceful protest into a family affair. The Carol actress attended an event for The Ghostlight Project in Times Square on Thursday night with her baby daughter, Edith. The adorable pair mingled with the rest of the crowd, who were there to pledge their dedication to upholding values of inclusion and compassion for everyone, regardless of race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, or immigration status. Cate, wearing one of the pink “pussyhats” many expect to see at Women’s Marches all over the country on Saturday, shared a few giggles with Edith (who held onto a tiny lantern as a symbol of the project). Across the city, celebrities like Mark Ruffalo, Cher, and Julianne Moore also protested the incoming administration at a star-studded rally.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Cate-Blanchett-Daughter-Rally-NYC-January-2017-43028144

