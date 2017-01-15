Brad Pitt Lends His Beautiful Face and Star Status to a Heartwarming Cause

After pulling the ultimate sneak attack at the Golden Globes last week, Brad Pitt showed his philanthropic side while attending a special event benefiting the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation in Malibu, CA on Saturday. The Allied actor mingled with famous friends including Sting and Chris Cornell, as well as Hollywood agent Andrea Pett-Joseph’s son, Joseph, who was diagnosed with the rare genetic skin disorder when he was born.

While Brad has been keeping a low profile as of late, his divorce from Angelina Jolie has been all over the headlines recently. After agreeing to seal their divorce and custody documents, Angelina and Brad released a joint statement, saying, “The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.” We certainly hope these two can come to an agreement soon and put this mess behind them.

