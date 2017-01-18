Blast From the Past: Here’s What the Grammys Looked Like 10 Years Ago

The Grammys are almost here, and we’re gearing up for music’s biggest night by looking back at the show’s best moments from 2007. Even though it was 10 years ago, it was truly a night to remember. Like, do you recall when Justin Timberlake and Robyn Troup (winner of the My Grammy Moment contest) took the stage and sang “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “My Love”, or when Shakira made her first Grammys appearance despite running a high fever? How about when Beyoncé took home the award for best contemporary R&B album for B’Day? Get ready to go back in time and see what the Grammys looked like 10 years ago.

