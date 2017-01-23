Blake Lively Sums Up the Importance of the Women’s March With Just 1 Photo

A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jan 22, 2017 at 7:05pm PST

Hollywood’s most vocal celebrities helped make history over the weekend when they showed their support at Women’s Marches all over the country. Everyone from Drew Barrymore to John Legend documented their experiences at the March on social media, including Blake Lively, who shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram on Sunday night. The picture shows Blake with a young girl named Phoebe, who’s holding a “Let’s Make America Kind Again” sign. “I marched for my daughters, for my friends, for strangers, for myself, for Phoebe here in this picture who I met as she motivated everyone she came across,” Blake captioned the touching image. “My march wasn’t driven by hate. It was rooted in a very simple fact– we are all equal. I believe everyone can agree on that. Thank you to everyone who marched all over the world. I felt so hopeful and deeply grateful. #whyimarch.”

The Shallows actress recently preached the importance of girl power at the People’s Choice Awards while accepting the trophy for favorite dramatic movie actress, encouraging young women to speak their minds. “You need to be heard,” she told the girls in the audience. “You are valuable and no one can limit you.” It looks like Blake is giving her two young daughters, 2-year-old James and newborn Ines, a powerful role model to look up to.

43033457

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Blake-Lively-Instagram-Photo-Women-March-Jan-2017-43039703

Share

More Celebrity News: