Blake and Robyn Lively Have the Sweetest Sisterhood, and Nothing Can Top That
There are a lot of things we love about Blake Lively (her fashion sense, her adorable daughters, her romance with husband Ryan Reynolds), but one of favorites is her silly and sweet bond with her older sister, Robyn. The two, who are also incredibly close with their sister Lori, have never been shy about flaunting their sisterhood. From Blake channeling Robyn’s iconic character in Teen Witch to them giving each other shout-outs on Instagram, we can never get enough of the Lively gals. Most recently, they were too cute for words when they attended the People’s Choice Awards together in January. In our opinion, nothing can “Top That” (Sorry, had to).
43020443, 42862226, 42858533
Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Blake-Lively-Robyn-Lively-Pictures-43040470