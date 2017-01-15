Billie Lourd Escapes to Cabo With Taylor Lautner After the Deaths of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

Billie Lourd is finally getting some much-needed R&R. After a tough few weeks, the Scream Queens actress escaped to Cabo San Lucas with boyfriend Taylor Lautner. Taylor has been by Billie’s side following the deaths of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother Debbie Reynolds, and on Friday, he shared an Instagram snap of them lounging. In addition to their poolside snap, the couple was spotted having some fun on a water slide and holding hands. Billie showcased her fit figure in a purple bikini, while Taylor showed off his shirtless physique in watermelon-print board shorts.

Their romantic getaway comes a couple weeks after Taylor praised Billie on social media, writing, “This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I’ve ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I’m lucky to know you @praisethelourd .. ❤️, me.” Billie and Taylor first sparked romance rumors after they were seen kissing at a wrap party for Scream Queens back in December. We just love seeing Billie happy!

