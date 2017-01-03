Bikini-Clad Hilary Duff Enjoys a Low-Key Day at the Beach With Her Family

If we had to pick the best way to celebrate the New Year, Hilary Duff’s tropical vacation would probably be at the top of our list. The Younger actress rang in 2017 in Kauai, Hawaii, with her adorable son, Luca; older sister Haylie; Haylie’s fiancé, Matt Rosenberg; and Haylie’s daughter, Ryan. On Monday, the happy family played in the sand, and after a splash in the waves, Hilary gave her 4-year-old son a piggyback ride down the beach. Although Hilary recently broke up with boyfriend Jason Walsh, she looked happy and carefree. Not a bad way to kick off January, right?

