Betty White Pays Tribute to Mary Tyler Moore With a Sweet Throwback Photo

Mary Tyler Moore passed away on Wednesday after suffering from multiple health problems, and some of her closest friends and former costars have been paying tribute to her in beautiful ways. On Thursday, Betty White, who starred alongside the late actress on The Mary Tyler Moore Show in the 1970s, shared a short but touching message about her friend on Instagram. “Mary Tyler Moore, Grant Tinker, Allen Ludden and I had some of the best times of my life together,” Betty wrote alongside the snap of them with their respective spouses. “She was special.” Dick Van Dyke also recently spoke about how they “changed each other’s lives for the better,” and Oprah Winfrey opened up about how much of an effect Mary had on her life and career.

