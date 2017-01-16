Bet You Forgot About Angelina Jolie’s Other Famous Flings

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt last year, and the news has been met with millions of dropped jaws (including George Clooney’s). While Brad and Angie’s romance began on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith back in 2004, the stunning actress has a list of ex-lovers that includes Billy Bob Thornton, Colin Farrell, and model/actress Jenny Shimizu, whom she worked with on the movie Foxfire in 1996. Keep reading to see who Angelina has loved (and lost) over the years.

40921427,27898402,22654359

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Who-Has-Angelina-Jolie-Dated-42435180

Share

More Celebrity News: