Ben Affleck Tears Brother Casey a New One For Not Thanking Him in His Golden Globes Speech

Ben Affleck is currently making the press rounds for his new film, Live by Night, and during a stop at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, the conversation quickly turned from the ’20s-era crime drama to his younger brother Casey’s recent win at the Golden Globes. After being announced the winner of the best actor in a drama category, Casey thanked his kids, Matt Damon, and even Denzel Washington — but as Ben said, “Someone was omitted,” adding, “I was a little taken aback.”

The two then continued to have some fun at Casey’s expense — not only did Jimmy cut to Ben’s 1998 Oscars speech, in which he very clearly called Casey “brilliant,” but the host also showed footage of other famous brothers paying homage to each other in public. Ben also took the opportunity to share some embarrassing childhood stories about his little bro, including his being “scared of butterflies” and not brushing his teeth “from ages 10 to 14.” Watch the hilarious exchange above now.

