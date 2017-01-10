Ben Affleck Says “the John Mayer Thing” When Asked to Name a Taylor Swift Song

Ben Affleck stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday to talk about his family, his new movie, Live by Night, and, well, Taylor Swift. After the dad of Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel admitted that he listens to a lot of Radio Disney, he was forced to put his knowledge to the test during a heated game of “5 Second Rule.” After the actor was asked to name three Taylor songs in under five seconds, he made a hilarious (and very dad-like) mistake. “’1989,’ I Still Love You, the John Mayer thing,” he said while obviously flustered, getting only one right. “Come on. I can’t. She’s amazing. I love Taylor Swift; I’m blanking, though.” In addition to his Swift mistake (get it?), he also revealed that you can find his longtime friend Matt Damon in his bed at any given moment. Watch all of Ben’s cute answers above.

42972818

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Ben-Affleck-5-Second-Rule-Game-Ellen-Show-Jan-2017-42976994

Share

More Celebrity News: