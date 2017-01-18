Ben Affleck Finally Reacts to That Heartbreaking and Hilarious “Sad Affleck” Video

Ben Affleck stopped by BBC Radio 1 recently to promote his new film, Live by Night, but he actually opened up a few old wounds about his other recent movie, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. After the reporter asked the actor what he learned from making such an action-packed blockbuster, Ben instantly brought up the hilarious “Sad Affleck” video from one of his press interviews. “It taught me not to do interviews with Henry Cavill where I don’t say anything and they can lay Simon & Garfunkel tracks over it,” he said with a laugh. Too funny!

42978199

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Ben-Affleck-Talks-About-Sad-Affleck-Video-January-2017-43016858

Share

More Celebrity News: