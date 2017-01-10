Ben Affleck Calls Jennifer Garner the “World’s Greatest Mom” to Their 3 Children

Ben Affleck sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday morning to discuss everything from brother Casey Affleck‘s Golden Globe win to his adorable family. The Live by Night actor described how excited his 4-year-old son, Samuel, was about seeing his uncle take home a trophy and also reflected on the incredible moment 20 years ago when he himself was the award season darling for his work on Good Will Hunting with BFF Matt Damon. The proud brother also revealed that he took his kids, as well as Casey and Matt’s kids, for a fun skiing trip over the holidays. The only problem? His kids — Seraphina, Violet, and Samuel — are a little bit of a handful. “[They] have the world’s greatest mom,” he said of estranged wife Jennifer Garner. “But even she cannot conquer the obstacles there.”

