Ashley Judd Has the Women’s March Fired Up With Her Impassioned “Nasty Woman” Speech

Ashley Judd is one proud nasty woman. On Saturday, the actress and activist joined hundreds of thousands of women from around the world to protest Donald Trump’s presidency at the Women’s March on Washington. While taking the stage, Ashley shared a poem written by 19-year-old Nina Donovan that celebrates all the “nasty women” out there and calls out a number of issues, including the gender wage gap, the cost of tampons and pads, and the struggles of the LGBT community. “I’m a nasty woman. I’m not as nasty as a man who looks like he bathes in Cheetos dust. A man whose words are a dis track to America,” she said while pacing across the stage. Watch Ashley’s impassioned speech in full above now.

