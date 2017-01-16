Armie Hammer and Wife Elizabeth Chambers Welcome a Baby Boy

It’s a boy for Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers! Elizabeth, the Chief Correspondent of the Human Rights Foundation, gave birth on Sunday, People confirms. “Both Mom and baby are doing great,” his rep told the magazine. The couple first announced the pregnancy via Instagram back in September while attending the Toronto International Film Festival, writing “Ready to start the #torontointernationalfilmfestival festivities… All three of us!” The Nocturnal Animals star and his wife of six years already share an adorable 2-year-old daughter, Harper, who will surely be excited to step into big sister mode.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Armie-Hammer-Elizabeth-Chambers-Welcome-Baby-Boy-2017-43007244

