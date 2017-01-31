Are Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers Engaged?

Olivia Munn and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may be walking down the aisle soon. The actress was spotted wearing a giant sparkler on her ring finger while driving in Beverly Hills on Friday. Judging from the photos, the gold bauble features a ruby center surrounded by diamonds. While the couple has yet to address the speculation, Olivia has stuck by her man’s side after his Super Bowl dreams were dashed when his team lost to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC championship game earlier this month.

Olivia and Aaron have been going strong for three years now, and the last time they hit a red carpet together was at the ESPY Awards back in July 2016. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

