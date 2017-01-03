Anna Faris Posts a Throwback Photo of Son Jack: “I Want to Vomit From His Cuteness”

Anna Faris started her 2017 off by looking at the past, and we’re so glad she did. The Mom actress was recently scrolling through old photos of her son, Jack, when she decided that she had to post one particularly adorable close-up of his face. “I mean — I can’t help it — scrolling through old photos and came across this,” she wrote alongside the heart-melting snap of his smile. “I want to vomit from his cuteness — but then I remember the diapers — and want to vomit all over again.” Anna and Chris Pratt, who have been married since 2009, welcomed Jack in August 2012. Since then, the family of three have shared so many sweet moments with their fans on social media. Most recently, the couple looked more in love than ever when they hit the red carpet premiere for Chris’s latest film, Passengers.

A photo posted by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Jan 1, 2017 at 8:41pm PST

42816379, 40127205

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Anna-Faris-Throwback-Photo-Son-Jack-January-2017-42927939

Share

More Celebrity News: