Angelina Jolie Flashes a Huge Smile While Ringing In the New Year in Colorado With Her Kids

Angelina Jolie rang in the New Year with her kids by her side. The actress, who filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September, was all smiles when she went shopping in Crested Butte, CO, on Tuesday. Bundled up in a dark parka and snow boots, she was spotted grabbing some sweet treats with her six children after hitting the slopes. The happy outing comes on the heels of Brad’s recent visit with the kids on Christmas. After he was cleared in his child abuse investigation, he was able to see his children over the holiday weekend and exchange gifts. As the former couple continue to settle their divorce, it’s nice to see Angelina staying so positive and happy.



42436493,42832733,42807465

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Angelina-Jolie-Out-Colorado-January-2017-42927642

Share

More Celebrity News: