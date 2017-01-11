Andrew Garfield Reenacts His Ryan Reynolds Golden Globes Kiss With Stephen Colbert

At the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, Ryan Gosling took the stage to accept his award for best actor for his role in La La Land, and while he gave his emotional acceptance speech, Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield also celebrated by sharing a passionate kiss. Just like ex-girlfriend Emma Stone, Stephen Colbert wanted to know the meaning behind the smooch when the Hacksaw Ridge actor stopped by his show on Tuesday night. “I just wanted Ryan to know that I loved him no matter whether he won or lost,” Andrew joked with the late night host. “It doesn’t matter. It’s how you play the game and you showed up. He gave his all. It doesn’t change anything in my heart.” Stephen, clearly feeling a little left out, then cajoled Andrew into their own hilarious makeout. Don’t worry though, Ryan — you’ll always have Conan.

