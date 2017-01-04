Andrew Garfield on the Time He and Emma Stone Got High and Went to Disneyland: “It Was Heaven”

Andrew Garfield telling the world he was high at his 29th bday in Disneyland. And that it was heaven. I love my man. pic.twitter.com/7cP9A4QuXP

— guada (@dakotaxstone) January 2, 2017

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone once went on a magical trip to Disneyland back in August 2012. The then-couple enjoyed some rides, including Splash Mountain and It’s a Small World, with a group of Andrew’s best friends to celebrate his 29th birthday. While the pictures from their trip looked innocent enough at the time, the actor recently opened up about what really went down that day. In a video for W magazine, Andrew admits that the group ate pot brownies before going to the park. “It was literally heaven,” he said. “How about Space Mountain three times in a row? And I freaked out on It’s a Small World. I was like, ‘It is a f*cking small world.’” He also revealed that their group’s tour guide was probably too innocent to realize they were all on drugs. Watch his whole rundown in the video above, and be prepared to laugh out loud.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Andrew-Garfield-Talks-About-Getting-High-Disneyland-Video-42934876

