And Now, For Your Viewing Pleasure, Jimmy Fallon and Ellen DeGeneres Awkwardly Kissing

A few days ahead of hosting the Golden Globe Awards, Jimmy Fallon decided to have a nice, leisurely chat with Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday. Little did he know that the conversation would turn into a hilarious, mildly embarrassing game of “Speak Out.” After putting a giant piece of plastic in his mouth to hold his lips back (an accessory we imagine will be all the rage on the red carpet this weekend), he read phrases about the Globes while Ellen tried to decipher what he was saying. It all ended with a pretty gross kiss between the two, so watch it above!

