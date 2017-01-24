Amy Poehler Has a New Boyfriend in Her Life

Love is in the air for Amy Poehler. The comedian is dating lawyer Benjamin Graf, Us Weekly confirms. While it’s unclear when the couple began dating, it appears they’ve been together for quite some time now as they were spotted hiking in LA back in May 2016. Benjamin is an attorney at Merchant & Gould in NYC and specializes in trademarks and patents. Amy was previously married to Will Arnett from 2003 to 2012 and the two share two sons together, 8-year-old Archie and 6-year-old Abel.

26607988

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Amy-Poehler-Dating-Lawyer-Benjamin-Graf-2017-43044110

Share

More Celebrity News: