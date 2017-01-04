All the Sweet Photos of Pink and Carey Hart’s Son We’ve Been Treated to So Far

Pink and Carey Hart’s son, Jameson Moon Hart, may only be a few days old, but he’s already melting hearts. Since Jameson’s birth on Dec. 26, Pink and Carey have been sharing shots of their little bundle of joy on Instagram, including an adorable photo of their 5-year-old daughter, Willow, holding her new baby brother. To make matters even sweeter, Carey also shared a heartwarming picture of his two kids sleeping, writing, “Not gonna lie, saying that @pink and I have kids makes me a lil nervous and very grown up. And I wouldn’t change it for anything in the world.” Pink and Carey are clearly enjoying being parents of two, so hopefully we’ll get treated to even more sweet family moments soon.

