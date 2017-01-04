Adele and Simon Konecki Step Out Wearing Matching Gold Bands — Did They Get Married?

Adele may officially be off the market. The “Hello” singer and her longtime partner Simon Konecki sparked marriage rumors after they both stepped out wearing matching gold bands on their ring fingers in LA last week. Adele sported the bauble while doing some grocery shopping around town on Dec. 27, and four days later, Simon donned a similar ring while shopping with their 4-year-old son, Angelo.

Adele and Simon met through pal Ed Sheeran and have been together for five years now. While neither Adele nor Simon have addressed the wedding rumors, the singer could not help but gush over Simon during an interview with Australia’s 60 Minutes back in November 2015, saying, “Being in such an amazing relationship with someone that’s so there for me and so loyal and is really part of my core now, that’s what made me write about everything I’ve ever done, because I’ve got his love. I know that sounds a bit like I’m trying to write a Hollywood movie, but it’s only because of him and because of our kid and stuff that I’m all right.” Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

