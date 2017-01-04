A Brief History of Pharrell Williams’s Feminist Awakening

On Monday night, Pharrell Williams honored the female-dominated cast of Hidden Figures at the Palm Springs International Film Festival gala by asking the audience to applaud women’s achievements “up till now in human history.” On Tuesday morning, he was on the front page of the New York Times website, proclaiming in an interview that the movie, which he produced, was “chipping away at the pro-male narrative that’s out there right now, which needs to go.” So how did the man who shot to mainstream fame with “Blurred Lines” — and who once said it was “not possible” for him to be a feminist — get to this place? Let’s examine.

