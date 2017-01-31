70+ SAG Awards Photos That Will Make You Feel Like You Were There

We’re halfway through award season, and the last show to roll through January was the 2017 SAG Awards, which took place in LA on Sunday. In addition to the stunning red carpet looks, enticing eye candy, and powerful, political acceptance speeches, there were also a handful of fun, candid moments going down. From celebrity BFF and cast reunions to sweet PDA between high-profile couples, we’ve rounded up over 70 of the cutest photos from the night.

43074446,43075071,43073583

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Best-Pictures-From-2017-SAG-Awards-43072849

Share

More Celebrity News: