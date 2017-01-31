31 Stars Who Will Make You Feel Great About Turning 40 This Year

If you’re one of the many people turning the big 4-0 this year, you’re not alone. This Is Us costars Milo Ventimiglia and Justin Hartley are both hitting the big milestone this year, as are musicians Kanye West, Chris Martin, and John Mayer. In addition to sharing the same birthday, John Cena and Kal Penn are also turning 40 along with Tom Brady, Jessica Chastain, and Liv Tyler. If we didn’t know any better, we’d say these stars have found the fountain of youth.

