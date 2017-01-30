30 Stars Turning 30 This Year

With a new year comes a new crop of celebrities turning 30. That Awkward Moment costars Michael B. Jordan and Zac Efron are both celebrating the milestone this year, as are former Glee stars Naya Rivera and Darren Criss. Musicians Frank Ocean, Kendrick Lamar, Tove Lo, and Kesha are also in the mix along with actresses Blake Lively, Hilary Duff, and Shay Mitchell. Keep reading to see all the stars turning 30 this year.

