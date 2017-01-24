24 Kate Middleton GIFs That Will Make You Say “Me”

At first thought, it may not seem like there’s anything relatable about Kate Middleton — yes, she may have been considered a commoner when she first married Prince William, but these days she’s a card-carrying member of the royal family, right up there in cultural significance with Queen Elizabeth II herself. But for all of her very, very princess-like moments, Kate occasionally shows sides of herself that prove she might be just as normal as we are after all.

35168002,42935624,42675758

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Kate-Middleton-GIFs-43061223

Share

More Celebrity News: