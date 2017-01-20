20 Power Couples Who Ruled the Red Carpet at the 1997 Golden Globes

Last year’s Golden Globe Awards practically had a veritable parade of celebrity couples make their way down the red carpet, but they still didn’t hold a candle to the award show’s broadcast two decades earlier. At the 1997 Golden Globes, Halle Berry and Shemar Moore were a thing, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were still together, and George Clooney was . . . on crutches? In honor of the 2017 show, which airs on Jan. 8, we’re taking a look back at which celebrity couples owned the show 20 years ago.

21678268, 42877985

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Celebrity-Couples-1997-Golden-Globe-Awards-42935284

Share

More Celebrity News: