11 Times Zoë Kravitz and Lisa Bonet Looked More Like Siblings That Mother and Daughter

Let’s be real: Zoë Kravitz has inherited some of the best genes in the business. Between her rocker dad, Lenny, and her bohemian actress and musician mom, Lisa Bonet, Zoë’s inner and outer beauty can’t be denied. In a recent interview, Zoë opened up about why she idolizes her mother particularly: “She kind of stumbled into [the acting] world. It wasn’t a conscious choice (a) to be an actress, (b) to be a famous actress, and (c) to be — she shook things up — a model for so many young women. The beautiful thing about her is that she just thought a certain way and lived her life that way.”

We’ve rounded up Lisa and Zoë’s cutest snaps — the ones that always make us do a double take to figure out whether they’re actually mother and daughter or some sort of sorceress sisters.

