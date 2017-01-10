10 Facts You May Not Know About Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore has returned to the spotlight in a big way with her role on This Is Us, and we couldn’t be happier. The 32-year-old started out as a pop singer with her breakout hit, “Candy,” in 1999, but she eventually got her big acting break when she starred alongside Shane West in Nicholas Sparks’s A Walk to Remember in 2002. Whether you’re a new fan or you’ve loved her from the beginning, you may be surprised by some of her most interesting facts.

