10 Charming Facts About Dev Patel That Will Make You Love Him Even More

Image Source: Getty / Don Arnold

Dev Patel has grown up right before our eyes. From the wide-eyed young kid we first met in 2008′s Slumdog Millionaire to the curly-haired, fully bearded actor in 2016′s critically acclaimed film Lion, we can’t seem to get enough of the charming actor. And at 26 years old, it seems that Dev’s rise to super-stardom is only just beginning. Keep reading to discover 10 fun facts about Dev that will make you fall in love with him even more.

Dev was born and raised in the UK, and yes, has a British accent.

He’s skilled in martial arts and has a black belt in tae kwan do.

He considers himself a “technophobe,” which explains why he isn’t on social media and you can’t find much information about him on Google.



Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris

Dev dated actress Freida Pinto for six years after meeting on the set of Slumdog Millionaire in 2009.

He gets embarrassed watching nude scenes of himself as a teen actor on the popular British series, Skins.

His mother first got him into acting after she brought him to an audition when he was 16.



Image Source: Getty / Rob Kim

Dev only has one sister who is four years older than him.

He admits that he cried when he first read the script for Lion.

He’s also a screenwriter, and is currently working on an action movie “based on 5,000-year-old Hindu mythology”.

He was named 2017′s Sexiest Man Alive by Ellen DeGeneres . . . and we’d have to agree!

42850208

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Facts-About-Dev-Patel-42994053

Share

More Celebrity News: