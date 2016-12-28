Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Official Cause of Death Has Been Revealed

Legendary Hollywood actress Zsa Zsa Gabor passed away at age 99 on Dec. 18. After TMZ initially reported that the star suffered from a heart attack and was later pronounced dead at the hospital, her official cause of death has now been revealed. According to a death certificate obtained by the website on Tuesday, the Hungarian actress suffered a stroke, or cerebrovascular accident, on Dec. 10 before falling into a coma and dying of cardiopulmonary arrest at LA’s Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. The documents also state that coronary artery disease and cerebral vascular disease were contributing factors.

The Beverly Hills socialite, who was known for playing herself in her 60-year career in TV and film, had been ill for the last few years. Her colorful life also included a marriage to Conrad Hilton, Paris’s grandfather, from 1942-1947. The two had a daughter, Francesca, who died in Jan. 2015 at the age of 67. Zsa Zsa, who would have turned 100 in February, is survived by her ninth husband, Frederic Prinz von Anhalt.

