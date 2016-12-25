Zoë Kravitz’s Bikini Body Makes a Splash in Miami as She Makes Out With a New Man

Zoë Kravitz put her insane body on display when she hit up the beach in Miami on Friday. Clad in a black bikini, the 28-year-old actress showed off her new platinum blond ‘do as she splashed around in the ocean. She also appeared to be in good spirits as she chatted with a friend, who was lounging nearby. Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve been blinded by Zoë’s svelte figure. During her Miami beach day, Zoë was seen frolicking in the ocean and packing on the PDA with a new guy, Love star and Nocturnal Animals actor Karl Glusman. She and her former boyfriend, musician Twin Shadow, reportedly split sometime in the Summer.

