You’ll Want to Steal Fergie and Josh Duhamel’s Christmas Card Idea Immediately

Happy Holidays!!

The Christmas card game just got a whole lot stronger thanks to Fergie and Josh Duhamel. On Thursday, Josh unveiled his family’s card on Instagram, and it’s nothing short of amazing. Not only is it a caricature illustration, but it also features Fergie wearing reindeer antlers and their 3-year-old son, Axl, riding a surfboard in a Batman costume. To make matters even cuter, the brood’s Dachshund even makes an appearance. Who else is going to hang this on their fridge?

