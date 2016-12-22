You’ll Want to Hang the Monaco Royal Family’s Gorgeous Christmas Card on Your Fridge
Monaco’s royal family is ringing in the holidays in style! The Prince’s Palace of Monaco shared a whole collection of gorgeous photos from Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II’s Christmas-themed photo shoot with their 2-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, on Thursday. Once you get over how glamorous Princess Charlene looks in her glittering gold dress and how cute their kids are, you’ll notice a painting hanging in the background of Albert’s mom, Princess Grace. The release of their card comes just a few days after the family got into the holiday spirit at the palace’s annual Christmas gifts distribution event, where Prince Jacques made quite an impression on a snowman. This is further proof that no one does holiday cards better than the royals!
Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Monaco-Royal-Family-Christmas-Card-2016-42884116