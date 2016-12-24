You Really Aren’t Ready For Jennifer Hudson’s Son’s “Smooth Criminal” Performance

My munch is giving it ! He loves him some Mj ! He always say ” I need my good socks, it helps me dance better ” he is in here giving it to me ,he said mommy u ready ….

We already knew that Jennifer Hudson’s son, David Jr., was cool, but what we didn’t know was that he had the dance moves to match. On Thursday, Jennifer shared a video of her 7-year-old — whom she shares with longtime fiancé David Otunga — getting down to Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” in front of a mirror. Not only are his moves seriously impressive, but David also flawlessly nails Michael’s high kicks and moonwalk. Prepare to be blown away and watch his performance above.

