Who Is the Sexiest Guy of 2016?

The year 2016 is coming to a close, but not before we decide once and for all which male star reigned supreme in the hotness department. All year we were given glimpses of abs, biceps, chests, and a few butts — and now it’s time to declare the sexiest guy of the year. Was it Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio, or SAG Award winner Idris Elba? Could it have been Chris Evans aka Captain America, or Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa? Place your vote by clicking on your hottie of choice.

42691816,42692411

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Hottest-Guys-2016-Poll-42805395

Share

More Celebrity News: