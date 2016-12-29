What Do the Royals Have in Store For 2017?
The past year has been an exciting one for royal-watchers — we’ve had a brand-spanking new relationship for Prince Harry, a possible engagement for Princess Eugenie, and a string of adorable moments thanks to Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The queen turned 90 in style, and William and Kate undertook not one but two overseas tours — one with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in tow. So what should we look out for in 2017? The year is going to be jam-packed with personal joy and public change, so we take a peek at some key dates for the diary and some likely celebrations that could very well be in store . . .
Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/What-British-Royal-Family-Do-2017-42895201