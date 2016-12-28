Watch Kit Harington Adorably Complain About Having a Birthday the Day After Christmas

If you have a December birthday, then you can definitely relate to Kit Harington‘s latest video. During an interview with W magazine, the Game of Thrones actor opened up about what it’s like having a birthday the day after Christmas. Not only is it amid the holiday chaos, but his birthday actually falls on another holiday in England: Boxing Day. While Kit complains about the lack of presents, he does admit that he always gets to spend the day surrounded by family and friends. “I just never get enough attention,” he admitted. “But I never get enough attention.” Well, we would definitely beg to differ!

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Kit-Harington-Talks-About-His-December-Birthday-Video-2016-42894052

