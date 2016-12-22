This Photo of Joel Madden and His Star-Studded Family Is Better Than Most Christmas Cards
Joel Madden and Nicole Richie recently took a break from sharing their adorable, couple-y moments on Instagram to pose with the rest of their big, star-studded family. The longtime couple got cozy with Nicole’s dad, Lionel Richie, as well as Benji Madden and his wife, Cameron Diaz, in the sweet photo on Thursday, which the Good Charlotte frontman captioned, “Bring your family to work ❤❤.” Although Nicole and Joel’s kids, Harlow and Sparrow, weren’t there to hop in the picture, it would make a pretty good family Christmas card, don’t you think?
