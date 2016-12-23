This Clarinet-Playing Pole Dancer Is the Only Holiday Gift You Need

You may remember pole-dancing clarinet player Paul Groslouis from his amazing rendition of Jason Derulo’s “Wiggle,” but his 2014 display of of holiday cheer (and a tiny pair of Santa-inspired shorts) was truly a gift to us all. Paul performed “Jingle Bells,” complete with fake snow, lots of tinsel, and a cardboard sleigh. There’s no way you won’t be impressed by his skills — watch the hilarious clip above now.

Update: There’s a Hanukkah version too. Check out Paul in a giant dreidel below.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Pole-Man-Christmas-Video-36295983

